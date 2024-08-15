McCray's promotion brings Giants welcome athleticism on both sides

SAN FRANCISCO – Since Jung Hoo Lee’s first season with the Giants ended after 37 games due to a season-ending shoulder injury, manager Bob Melvin has tried two different top-rated prospects in center field. Heliot Ramos turned into an MLB All-Star, and Luis Matos has spent the last three weeks in Triple-A Sacramento.

Neither Ramos nor Matos has the kind of athleticism and defensive ability that Grant McCray should bring to the Giants’ outfield.

McCray on Wednesday was called up to the majors for the first time as Marco Luciano was sent back down to Sacramento. The newest Giants addition has enjoyed a strong month offensively in the minor leagues but should be an instant upgrade with his glove.

“Yeah, it’s really good defensively,” Melvin said Wednesday ahead of the Giants’ game against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park. “It’s about the defense right now, it’s more athleticism. We’ve seen what we’ve gotten from Tyler [Fitzgerald], and all the reports on him are good swinging the bat.

“Another speed, dynamic guy on the bases, but a lot of it has to do with the defense. Good guy to have out there today with Robbie [Ray] and his fly ball rate.”

Bob Melvin reveals Tyler Fitzgerald's big-league success played a role in the decision to promote Grant McCray pic.twitter.com/oJqR1KwBMQ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 14, 2024

Fitzgerald’s power surge has garnered plenty of headlines amid the utility player's run as one of the Giants’ top players for an extended stretch now. But Fitzgerald’s speed also was revelatory for San Francisco’s lineup. Despite only playing 59 games this season, Fitzgerald’s 12 steals are tied for the team lead with Matt Chapman, who has played 60 more games than the rookie this season.

Speed easily is McCray’s attribute that immediately pops, along with his impressive defense. MLB Pipeline grades his speed as a 70 on the 20-80 grading scale. McCray, between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento this season, has stolen 14 bases and only been caught three times. He stole 52 bases last season and 43 the year before.

The Giants entering Wednesday rank dead last in steals this season among all major league teams. They’ve only swiped 47 bases, three fewer than the 29th-ranked Braves.

Adding McCray to the fold also allows more outfield defensive flexibility for Melvin. Ramos will play left field Wednesday, and Mike Yastrzemski will remain in right field against Braves right-handed starting pitcher Grant Holmes. Michael Conforto is serving as the Giants’ DH.

“I can DH Heliot, I can DH Conforto today,” Melvin explained. “I can move the DH spot a little more with him out there, too. At some point in time, Ramos is going to get a DH day, too, because he’s been out there quite a bit.”

If Matos is to return to San Francisco this season, he can play center field but likely would more often be used in one of the corner outfield spots, as a DH or a bat off the bench.

The bat always has been the biggest question mark for McCray, whom the Giants selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Everything Melvin has heard from Sacramento, including manager Dave Brundage, doesn’t have the skipper worried about immediately inserting McCray into the starting lineup.

“I know we had some guys watching him last night, and I think he had three walks last night, too. So he’s not just free swinging,” Melvin said. “He does have some power. I was talking to Dave Brundage today and he’s had some good at-bats against lefties. We’ll see where that goes.

“He’s got some opposite field power. There’s a lot to like about his game. Obviously he’s young, but that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

McCray, 23, bats left and throws right. He hit just .210 with a .733 OPS to begin the season in Double-A, but was batting .272 with six home runs, 12 doubles, four triples and an .818 OPS in 47 Triple-A games. McCray went 1-for-2 with three walks and one stolen base Tuesday night in Sacramento, and had a .293 batting average and .993 OPS thus far in August.

The speedy center fielder will bat ninth in his MLB debut as the Giants look for their first win over the Braves in their crucial four-game series.

