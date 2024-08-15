Watch Giants rookie McCray blast first MLB homer vs. Braves

Trending
By Taylor Wirth

Giants rookie center fielder Grant McCray wasted no time collecting multiple MLB milestones against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Oracle Park.

McCray, whom San Francisco promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, collected his first career hit on an RBI bunt single in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Giants an early 1-0 lead.

The 23-year-old walked in his second at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning before crushing his first career home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Giants' lead to 5-0.

McCray's father was in attendance and loved every second of his son's milestone.

After an 0-for-4 day at the plate in his MLB debut on Wednesday, McCray bounced back in a big way Thursday and collected a pair of keepsakes along the way.

