Grading Giants' offseason moves with spring training underway

The MLB offseason did not go the way the Giants had hoped, but after some initial heartbreak, San Francisco salvaged a very strange winter across the league with a handful of good moves.

While the Giants in no way can hold a candle to what the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers did this winter, they still had a much better offseason than most teams -- and they deserve some credit.

That's not to say new manager Bob Melvin's squad is a lock for the playoffs by any means, but the 2024 Giants should be better and much, much, much more interesting.

Here are the grades for the Giants' biggest offseason moves with another addition potentially right around the corner:

Jung Hoo Lee

The Giants didn't land their top two targets -- Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto -- this offseason, but they got their third. Lee might be San Francisco's most interesting player and brings with him a swagger and aura that has been noticeably absent from the roster in recent seasons.

He didn't come cheap, and while he certainly could be well worth the six-year, $113 million contract he signed, Lee does join the Giants with one big question mark: How will he adjust to MLB pitching?

There's no question his defense and athleticism will translate, but it could take him a month or two -- or more -- to start hitting like the everyday leadoff hitter the Giants need him to be.

Regardless, this was a very necessary move that injected an unenthused fanbase with some juice.

GRADE: A-

Jorge Soler

Need. More. Power.

For a Giants team that led the NL in home runs in 2021, the last two iterations of this ragtag roster have been devoid of raw, head-turning power. Until now.

Soler, if healthy, should become the first Giants hitter to slug 30 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds in 2004, and he will do it with a flare and energy that has taken center stage in some of the biggest playoff moments.

Sure, he might strike out a lot and will hit in the low-to-mid .200s as an aging veteran, but his role is very simple: Hit home runs. He will do that.

GRADE: B+

Trade with Mariners

The Giants shipped Mitch Haniger and Anthony Desclafani off to the Mariners for former AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. While this unequivocally is a productive move, the full context is important.

This trade, plus another trade that we will discuss later, essentially is the Giants getting out from under their own mistakes.

Haniger's first and only season with the Giants was a disaster, and DeSclafani, outside of an excellent 2021 season, has been a major disappointment after signing a three-year, $36 million contract with San Francisco.

Yes, Ray is a nice addition to the Giants' rotation ... in August. But for more than half the season he will be a non-factor. It's a good move because it helps clear a roster logjam, but it also serves as a reminder of the Giants' mistakes.

GRADE: C+

Jordan Hicks

This move, in a vacuum, is phenomenal. Despite how it might have been perceived at first.

The Giants either will successfully convert the flamethrowing Hicks into a productive MLB starter, or they will have another hard-throwing righty alongside Camilo Doval at the back end of the bullpen. All for the modest average annual value of $11 million a season.

Of course, the Giants were vocal about finding a co-ace to pair with Logan Webb and neither Hicks nor Ray move the needle much in the eyes of fans, which is why context is important here. But regardless, a good move nonetheless.

GRADE: A

Trade with Athletics

Again, an admission of wrongdoing.

The Giants traded veteran right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling and cash to the A's for utilityman Jonah Cox. It's productive, but just like the trade with the Mariners, was a necessary move to help right the wrongs of last offseason.

Stripling takes his new "Deathball" pitch across the Bay Area, where he will join former Giants teammate Alex Wood in the Green and Gold.

The runway is cleared for Kyle Harrison and the youngsters.

GRADE: C

Tom Murphy

Understandably the least exciting move on this list, but an important one.

The Giants needed an established, reliable backup catcher to Patrick Bailey and Murphy is exactly that. The Blake Sabol experiment went OK all things considered, but it's clear he still has room to grow behind the plate.

Of course, signing Murphy likely signals the end of Joey Bart's Giants tenure, a No. 2 overall selection that predates Zaidi's tenure, but a black eye nonetheless.

There's not much that needs to be said here. A good, necessary move, but it comes with more unfortunate context.

GRADE: B

