Giants trade Stripling, cash to Athletics for utilityman Cox

The Giants and Athletics completed a trade on Friday.

San Francisco traded veteran right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling and cash considerations to Oakland for infielder/outfielder Jonah Cox, both teams announced Friday afternoon.

The Oakland A’s acquired RHP Ross Stripling and cash from the San Francisco Giants for minor league OF Jonah Cox. The A’s also agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a one-year contract for the 2024 season. To clear space on the 40-man roster, Oakland outrighted LHP Francisco… — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) February 2, 2024

Stripling struggled in his first season with the Giants after signing a two-year, $25 million contract with San Francisco last offseason, posting a 0-5 record with a 5.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts to 16 walks in 89 innings pitched while bouncing around between the starting rotation and bullpen.

After opting into the second and final year of his contract, Stripling is set to make $12.5 million in 2024. The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly reported after the trade that San Francisco will pay $3.25 million of Stripling's salary as part of the deal.

Confirmed: The Giants are paying down $3.25 million of Ross Stripling’s $12.5 million salary. Now we wait to find out how they plan to reinvest that $9 million in savings. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) February 2, 2024

The 22-year-old Cox has played center field, left field and shortstop in the minor leagues, batting .287/.366/.403 with two home runs, 15 RBI and 20 stolen bases for the A's rookie ball and Single-A affiliates in 2023.

Stripling has been hard at work this offseason preparing for the 2024 season, and introduced a new pitch to his repertoire that he calls a "Deathball," which he will debut for the first time in the green and gold.

The 34-year-old will join former Giants teammate and veteran left-handed pitcher Alex Cobb in Oakland, who the team officially signed to a one-year contract on Friday.