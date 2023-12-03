Report: Giants target Jung Hoo Lee to be posted on Monday

The bidding for one of the Giants' potential free-agent targets soon should begin.

San Francisco is rumored to have interest in KBO center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, who along with Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga are the top international free agents this offseason. San Francisco is believed to be enamored with Lee with general manager Pete Putila scouting him on three separate occasions.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday that Lee is expected to be posted on Monday, officially opening his 30-day window to sign with an MLB team and that the Giants are one of the many teams interested in the 25-year-old.

Korean CF Jung Hoo Lee, a former KBO MVP, is expected to be posted as early as tomorrow. Padres, Giants, Yankees among many teams interested. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2023

Lee won the KBO MVP award in 2022 after batting .349/.421/.575 with 23 home runs, 113 RBI and a .996 OPS in 553 at-bats before his 2023 season was cut short due to an ankle injury. Lee hit .318/.406/.455 with six homers and 45 RBI in 86 games last season.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Lee will land a five-year, $50 million contract this offseason.

If Lee is posted Monday, the Giants and other MLB teams will have until January 3 to sign the toolsy outfielder.

