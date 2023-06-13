Giants score 11 runs vs. Cardinals, secure third straight win

The Giants continued to take advantage of an underwhelming St. Louis Cardinals team on the road at Busch Stadium.

After securing a 4-3 win over the Cardinals on Monday night, San Francisco responded with an explosive 11-3 win over St. Louis on Tuesday, the club's third straight win.

Giants righty Alex Cobb (ND, 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) toed the rubber for San Francisco against Cardinals righty Jack Flaherty (L, 4 1/3 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) and departed early after throwing 79 pitches before giving way to reliever Luke Jackson in the fifth inning.

San Francisco got the scoring started on Michael Conforto's two-run double to center field in the top of the first inning that scored Thairo Estrada and Joc Pederson. Conforto ended the night with four hits and 3 RBI in six at-bats.

Conforto sends Carlson through the bullpen door 😳 pic.twitter.com/c71SehiF6S — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 13, 2023

The Cardinals then responded by scoring two runs off Cobb in the bottom half of the first on Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single and Dylan Carlson's RBI groundout.

Conforto came up again in the top of the third inning and gave the Giants a 3-2 lead with an RBI single to left field that scored Pederson from third. Fast forward two innings and the Giants extended their lead to 5-2 on RBI singles from Casey Schmitt and Patrick Bailey.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they received some bad news after Mitch Haniger and J.D. Davis both departed in the top of the third inning. Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm after being hit by a pitch while Davis suffered a sprained right ankle after sliding into third base.

Mitch Haniger has left the game after being hit on the arm by a pitch pic.twitter.com/gaWsuns2Ze — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 14, 2023

J.D. Davis also left the game after appearing to injure his right leg while sliding into third base pic.twitter.com/hZILm5bFgL — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 14, 2023

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mike Yastrzemski blasted a two-run home run that scored Conforto before Bailey followed with a solo shot, giving the Giants their sixth pair of back-to-back home runs this season.

Yaz and Bailey go back-to-back 💣💣 pic.twitter.com/DlzqROgewy — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 14, 2023

After Cobb gave way to Jackson for one inning, rookie pitcher Keaton Winn made his major league debut, surrendering one run, one hit and three walks across four innings pitched in front of an emotional group of friends and family.

A special moment for the Winn family 🧡 pic.twitter.com/6uG36NLfxo — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 14, 2023

RELATED: Baer explains how ‘north star' guides Giants' roster building

After the Cardinals scored one run off Winn in the bottom of the eighth, the Giants tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth after Estrada's RBI single and Blake Sabol's sacrifice fly.

Winn came on for the bottom of the ninth and shut the Cardinals down in order, securing the Giants' third straight win and second consecutive victory over the Cardinals.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast