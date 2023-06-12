What we learned as Webb, late rally fuel win over Cardinals

The rookie and the longest-tenured Giant led the way in another road comeback.

Patrick Bailey got the Giants going in the eighth with a double and Brandon Crawford brought him home, giving the Giants the lead and ultimately a 4-3 win at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The win over the Cardinals was the seventh win in the last eight road games for the Giants (34-32).

Mitch Haniger had a hand in giving the Giants an early lead and then tied it up late. After Paul Goldschmidt's 31st career homer against the Giants put the Cardinals on top 3-2, the Giants rallied with two outs in the seventh.

Wilmer Flores' walk was followed by a J.D. Davis single, and Haniger went the other way for his second RBI hit of the night. An inning later, the rookie and the (one-time) pitcher took over.

Bailey had one of his best plate appearances as a big leaguer, doubling to left-center on the 11th pitch from Chris Stratton in the top of the eighth. He scored the go-ahead run on Crawford's single to left.

Camilo Doval was as wild as he's been all year, but with two on in the bottom of the ninth, he got Goldschmidt to hit a harmless bouncer back to the mound to seal the win.

Streaking Slater

With two lefties on the other side in this series, it'll be a busy trip for Austin Slater. He took advantage against longtime top 100 prospect Matthew Liberatore, picking up hits in his first two at-bats. Slater ended up 3-for-5, finishing the night at an even .400

Slater missed the start of the year with a hamstring injury and then had the issue return after a few weeks, so he hasn't played a whole lot. But among big leaguers with at least 50 plate appearances this season, he has the highest batting average, edging Miami's Luis Arraez (.397).

Deep Webb

After allowing eight homers in his first seven starts, Logan Webb had turned a corner, giving up just two homers in six starts since May 9. But a couple of hanging sliders cost him on Monday.

Webb left one across the heart of the plate to Paul DeJong and dropped to one knee as the solo homer shot out to left field. An inning later, Goldschmidt crushed a two-strike slider to flip the score. The sequence had to be particularly disappointing to Webb because of how good the slider has been in recent weeks. He had thrown a good one on the outside corner to Goldschmidt in the first to get his first strikeout of the game.

Webb has now allowed 12 homers, a career-high, but it was a solid night overall. He gave up three runs in seven innings while striking out six.

Both Sides

Bailey's bat came through late, but early on he found a way to contribute on the other side. With fellow rookie Jordan Walker on first and one out in the third, Bailey made a perfect throw down to second to help get Webb out of a potential jam.

This throw by Patty 🤌 pic.twitter.com/FPt63dqgDT — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 13, 2023

Bailey has now thrown out six of 16 runners who have tried to steal off him. He ranks sixth in caught stealing percentage among catchers who have at least 100 innings behind the plate this season.

