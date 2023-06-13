Haniger suffers fractured right forearm in Giants-Cardinals game

The bad luck continued for Mitch Haniger in his first season with the Giants.

Haniger came out of Tuesday night's game against the Cardinals after taking a sinker off the right arm and the Giants later announced that the left fielder's forearm was fractured. After starting the season on the IL with an oblique strain, Haniger now will miss several weeks at the very least, and possibly a couple of months.

The Haniger injury came right after J.D. Davis was pulled after hurting his ankle sliding into third. That play resulted in a right ankle sprain, although the severity is unknown.

The Haniger news is likely to open the door for top outfield prospect Luis Matos, who was pulled from Triple-A Sacramento's game in Midland, Texas shortly after Haniger went back to the clubhouse in St. Louis. Before departing, Matos hit his sixth homer in six games.

UN. REAL.



Matos goes yard AGAIN! 3 straight games with a HR! pic.twitter.com/UPGIkflyZo — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 14, 2023

Just 21 years old, Matos has had a meteoric rise over the last couple of months and was pushing for a promotion with his play alone. The homer raised his average in Triple-A to .398 and his OPS over 1.100, and gave him 10 homers across two levels this season.

The Giants haven't had a spot for Matos despite the hot streak, but they now seem likely to give Matos an extended audition in the outfield. A natural center fielder, Matos has been moved around in Triple-A to prepare for the possibility that he would be needed in a corner.

If Matos does arrive in St. Louis on Wednesday, he may not be alone. Third baseman David Villar was also removed from the River Cats game after Davis got hurt.

