The Giants will have a new manager for the three remaining games of the 2023 MLB season.

San Francisco fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday, effective immediately, ending his four-year tenure with the team.

Shortly after news broke, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters that bench coach Kai Correa will take over as interim manager for the three remaining games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

