Giants' offense goes quiet in doubleheader sweep vs. Rockies

The Giants arrived in Colorado looking to take care of business against a lowly Rockies team.

After Thursday's series opener was postponed due to inclement weather, the Giants lost in walk-off fashion on Friday before dropping the first game of Saturday's split doubleheader.

San Francisco used a bullpen game in Game 2, sending Scott Alexander to the mound against Rockies left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland (ND, 3 IP, 4 H, ER, BB, K).

The Rockies jumped out to an early 2-0 lead against Alexander in the first, with Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero doubling and singling home runs with runners on second and third base respectively.

Alexander failed to complete the inning and was replaced by bulk-innings pitcher Jakob Junis (ND, 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 5 K) with two outs.

The Giants cut the deficit in half on a Mike Yastrzemski RBI single that scored Patrick Bailey from second in the top of the second inning.

Colorado added on in the bottom of the third. Charlie Blackmond tripled to lead off the inning and scored on Ezequiel Tovar's single before a throwing error and a wild pitch scored Tovar and extended the Rockies' lead to 4-1.

The Giants' offense rallied in the top of the sixth inning. Thairo Estrada led off with a single to center before Wilmer Flores singled to right. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Conforto scored Estrada from third, cutting the Rockies' lead to 4-2.

Blackmon hurt the Giants yet again in the bottom of the seventh. After leading off the inning with a double down the left field line, Blackmon came around to score on Bryant's RBI single to center, extending Colorado's lead to 5-2.

Both the Giants and the Rockies were held scoreless in the eighth before Rockies closer Tyler Kinley ran into some trouble in the top of the ninth.

Patrick Bailey and Joc Pederson singled with one out, bringing Yastrzemski to the plate as the tying run. Yastrzemski struck out and Brandon Crawford walked to load the bases with two outs.

Blake Sabol, the go-ahead run, popped up to third base to end the Giants' threat and capped off a 5-2 Rockies win.

