Giants-Rockies series opener postponed, rescheduled for Saturday doubleheader

The Giants will have to wait one day for a chance to extend their eight-game winning streak at Coors Field.

Thursday’s series opener between the Giants and Colorado Rockies is postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced. The game is rescheduled for 11:10 a.m. PT Saturday as the first game of a split doubleheader. The nightcap will be played as originally scheduled with a 5:10 p.m. PT first pitch.

Tonight's game has been postponed due to inclement weather pic.twitter.com/myLcGcHrmW — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 14, 2023

The Giants, fresh off a 5-1 homestand, are right in the thick of the NL wild-card race. Entering Thursday's slate of games, San Francisco is 0.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third and final wild-card spot. The Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins -- all within one game of the Diamondbacks -- now are all off Thursday and will watch Arizona wrap up a four-game series against the New York Mets.

Coors Field has been friendly to the Giants in recent years. They haven't lost a game there since Aug. 20 last year and are 17-5 in Denver since the start of the 2021 season. The Giants swept the Rockies in a three-game road series back in June and swept them at Oracle Park last weekend.

San Francisco and Colorado will begin their final series of the 2023 MLB season at 5:10 p.m. PT Friday. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area for "Giants Postgame Live" at 4:30 p.m.

