Zaidi states Posey will be ‘key component' of Giants' manager search

While Buster Posey has stated in the past that he doesn't want to manage, the retired Giants catcher and now part-owner of the team still will play a role in who leads San Francisco next after Gabe Kapler's firing.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi stated as much Friday, telling reporters Posey will continue to be someone he relies on for advice throughout the search for a new manager.

"Yeah, I’ve sort of had a lot of conversations with Buster over his time re-entering the organization in his role as a board member," Zaidi said in a press conference Friday after Kapler was fired. "I value [Posey's] perspective and opinion really highly, and he’s spoken publicly and privately about wanting to help the organization however he can. Whether it’s helping sell the organization to free agents, helping us think through who the next manager will be, helping us think through other adjustments. …

"As I said to Alex, [we] kind of evaluate everything. He’s going to be a key component and really influential in all of that. I don’t want to speak for [Posey], but I try to get his thoughts on pretty much everything we do, and I don’t see that changing going forward.”

Even during his time as a player, Posey helped the Giants recruit free agents -- something that has continued in his retirement, especially after the 36-year-old became the first ex-player to join the team's ownership group last September.

That privilege extended into the Giants' last manager search as well. Posey was one of dozens of team employees who met with Gabe Kapler during the interview process in 2019, giving the team a player's perspective on the decision.

Now that Kapler's time in San Francisco has come to an end, Posey will offer his input through a different lens. And while the Giants work on compiling a short list of candidates, could Posey be up for consideration?

"That’s up to Buster. I think he likes what he’s doing right now," Giants ace Logan Webb told reporters Friday. "Yeah, if he were to make a decision like that or put his hat in [the ring], I think there’s not a guy in this clubhouse who wouldn’t like to see Buster around.

"It’s Buster.”

Like Posey several years ago, Webb also stated he would like to be included in the manager search and offer a clubhouse perspective. But as far as Posey returning to the game on the dugout's top step, the three-time World Series champion said in April that he doesn't miss playing as he enjoys his retirement and his new role with the Giants.

And no, he doesn't want to manage.

"No, I don't," Posey said to the question of managing during an April appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast. "We all know the time commitment to that, right? That's probably more than a player. So I don't."

While Giant fans likely can say goodbye to that dream, they certainly can rest assured knowing Posey's influence will impact the team's search for a new manager.

