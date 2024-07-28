Fan ejected from Giants game for bizarrely tossing foul ball on field

One fan had a little too much fun during Game 1 of the Giants' doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Oracle Park.

In the top of the sixth inning, a fan sitting along the first-base line was ejected from the game for taking a foul ball hit by Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers and tossing it back onto the field. The ball nearly hit second base umpire Laz Diaz.

A fan was ejected from the game after tossing a foul ball back onto the field and nearly hitting the umpire 😮 pic.twitter.com/acqnOWMCMd — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 28, 2024

Diaz immediately called for the fan's removal, and Oracle Park employees escorted the smiling fan out of the stadium as a sea of boos -- and some high-fives -- cascaded down around him.

While tossing an opponent's home run ball back onto the grass is a common occurrence at MLB games, this fan seemed to hold a deeper grudge against Colorado.

Giants pitcher Blake Snell was unfazed by the commotion, going on to finish the inning by striking out the side and recording his career-high 15th strikeout.

Blake Snell receives a standing ovation after his 15th strikeout 👏 pic.twitter.com/8352TLe4R8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 28, 2024

And next time, maybe the fan who was ejected will decide to keep his souvenir.

