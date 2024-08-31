Report: Dusty Baker's son, Darren, to be called up by Nationals

Many Giants fans remember Darren Baker as the adorable child who was pulled out of harm's way by J.T. Snow during a play at home plate in Game 5 of the 2002 World Series.

But now, 22 years later, the son of former San Francisco manager and current Giants special assistant Dusty Baker is ready to chart a new MLB story for himself.

Darren will be one of the Washington Nationals' September call-ups when roster expand Sunday, The Washington Post's Spencer Nusbaum reported Saturday, citing a source. The team has yet to confirm or announce the move. Darren's father Dusty also managed the Nationals for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, marking a full-circle moment for the young second baseman/outfielder.

At just 3 years old, Darren was at the center of an iconic MLB playoff moment as the Giants' bat boy. In the bottom of the seventh inning against the then-Anaheim Angels in Game 5, Darren was a bit too close to home plate after Kenny Lofton hit a triple to deep right field. As runners were scoring, Snow picked up Darren and kept him from getting run over.

In Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, J.T. Snow pulled Dusty Baker's son and Giants bat boy, Darren Baker, out of the way during a play at the plate.



22 years later, the Nationals are calling Darren up to the big leagues. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0pOQd3scdY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 31, 2024

After the incident, MLB instituted a rule stating that all bat boys must be at least 14 years old to serve in the role.

Darren, now 25, was drafted twice by Washington -- first out of high school in the 27th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and then as a 10th-rounder in 2021 after a successful college career at UC Berkeley. With Triple-A Rochester this season, Darren hit .285 with a .688 OPS, 20 doubles, 49 RBI and 38 steals.

Baseball is in the Baker blood, and Giants fans certainly will be watching Darren from afar with fond memories of that 2002 moment in mind.

