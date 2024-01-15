Report: Giants hire former manager Dusty Baker as special assistant

A familiar face reportedly is back with the Giants.

San Francisco has hired former manager Dusty Baker as a special assistant, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday. Per Nightengale, Baker will work with Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi in baseball operations as well as assist president Larry Baer on the team's ownership side.

The reported news isn't entirely a surprise, as Baker told 95.7 The Game last month he was eyeing a Giants role.

"I'm also actually talking to the Giants," Baker told Jason Dumas and F.P. Santangelo. "I talked to Larry Baer the other day about the possibility of maybe even joining them and so we just have to see how things work out for all of us.

"They're preliminary talks. Like I said, I talked to Larry. I'm awaiting to talk to Farhan. They do have a team here in Sacramento where I am, the River Cats team ... We'll see if we can work things out family-wise and time-wise and all kinds of ways. Like I said, we're just having preliminary talks. We'll see how things work out."

Baker, a former outfielder, played for the Giants for one season in 1984 and managed the team for 10 seasons from 1993-2002, earning NL Manager of the Year honors three times (1993, 1997, 2000). He won a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2022 and announced his retirement on Oct. 25, 2023.

