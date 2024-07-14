Twins' Santana completes impressive quest with Oracle Park homer

History was made Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park, but it was at the expense of the Giants.

Entering this weekend's series, Minnesota Twins first baseman Carlos Santana had homered in every active MLB stadium -- aside from Oracle Park.

But in the sixth inning, Santana checked that final box with a blast that narrowly stayed fair down the left-field line. The seven-team veteran is just the third active player to complete the achievement, alongside San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

Carlos Santana said he would hit a home run today. He wanted to complete his quest to hit a homer in all 30 current parks. Oracle Park marks his last one. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/ygNR1jOhAZ — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) July 14, 2024

The go-ahead home run off of Taylor Rogers proved to be the game-winning hit, as the Twins held on to beat the Giants 4-2 and even the series in San Francisco. It did need to survive a narrow replay review, though, as umpires weren't certain the ball had nicked the foul pole.

Santana knew Oracle Park was his last home run destination before the game, and he added afterward that he is "blessed" to have accomplished the feat.

"I've played a long time -- 15 years in my career," Santana told reporters. "I think it's very important for me and my family. I say, ‘Thank you, God,’ every day for all the opportunities to be healthy and play hard. It's good for me, my family and my teammates."

Unfortunately for Santana, though, it doesn't appear he will be able to keep the home run ball, as Twins writer Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported.

The fan who caught Carlos Santana's 30-for-30 ballparks homer asked for #SFGiants season tickets in exchange for the ball. The #MNTwins declined. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) July 14, 2024

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli also noted the significance of Santana's shot postgame.

"These things do not happen overnight," Baldelli said. "They don’t happen over even a decade; you can’t accomplish these things with 10 years of great play. It takes almost a baseball lifetime to accomplish this stuff."

It's not a shock that San Francisco was the last place to withstand a Santana homer, given the frequently challenging conditions at Oracle Park. Nevertheless, in his 16th game at the Giants stadium, Santana finally conquered the winds along the San Francisco Bay.

