How Giants prospect Eldridge fared in All-Star Futures Game

Giants prospect Bryce Eldridge was the only representative for his organization during the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

But the 19-year-old made his presence known despite being one of the youngest players participating in the showcase.

Starting at first base and batting cleanup for the National League team, Eldridge struck out and lined an opposite-field single in his two at-bats.

HEYYYYY ALL STAR FUTURES GAME BRYCE ELDRIDGE pic.twitter.com/JxFZ8ic4Y1 — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) July 13, 2024

Eldridge also scored a run in the NL's 6-1 win in the seven-inning contest.

Already playing for the Giants High-A affiliate Eugene Emeralds, it likely won't be long before the 2024 first-round pick is back on a major-league field again.

“You feel like a big-leaguer around here. We’re in a big-league clubhouse. We’re at a big-league event. We’ve got guys in here who’ll be in the league this year. So it’s cool to be a part of," Eldridge told John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Drafted as a two-way player, Eldridge has stuck to hitting as a pro. He showed that might be the right move throughout the weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Jim Bowden, a senior MLB writer for the Athletic and former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager, gave Eldridge a superlative for the "most professional batting practice."

"Eldridge looked like a seasoned pro with how he approached batting practice," Bowden wrote, "hitting a line drive to left field in the first round, a line drive up the middle in the second round, pulling the ball to right in the third round and then finally showing off his power."

The Giants' No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline -- who has a .478 slugging percentage across Low-A and High-A in 2024 -- has the potential to hit plenty of home runs into McCovey Cove from the left side of the plate. Perhaps he will even be the one to break the Giants' streak of over 20 years without a 30-homer hitter.

