MLB rumors: Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge promoted to High-A

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the Giants' top prospects reportedly is on the move ...

From Low-A to High-A.

San Francisco promoted first baseman and No. 3 prospect Bryce Eldridge from Low-A San Jose to High-A Eugene, MiLB reporter Roger Munter reported Wednesday.

San Francisco selected Eldridge with the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. In his first full season with San Jose, Eldridge batted .264/.324/.478 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI in 201 at-bats.

Eldridge went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his final game with San Jose on Wednesday.

Eldridge is the Giants' best power-hitting prospect and might be the best overall hitting prospect the organization has had in years.

After his latest promotion, the 19-year-old now is one step closer to joining the Giants at the major-league level.

