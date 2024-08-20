Longtime Giants shortstop Crawford released by Cardinals

Brandon Crawford's tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals is over.

The former Giants shortstop was released by St. Louis in a series of roster moves on Tuesday, the team announced.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/orkQ00sGMN — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Crawford signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Cardinals last offseason after 13 seasons with San Francisco. He approached Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi in the offseason about potentially re-signing with the team, but the organization chose, at the time, to move forward with rookie shortstop Marco Luciano before veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed eventually won the starting job to begin the season.

The 37-year-old appeared in just 28 games for the Cardinals this season, batting .169/.263/.282 with one home run and 4 RBI in 80 plate appearances.

The three-time MLB All-Star played an integral role in two of San Francisco's three World Series Championships in 2012 and 2014 and was the recipient of four Gold Glove Awards and one Silver Slugger.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast