Nine amazing Snell stats and facts from Giants ace's no-hitter vs. Reds

It's hard to argue against Blake Snell being the hottest pitcher on the planet right now. In five starts since he returned from the injured list on July 9, the two-time Cy Young winner has been almost unhittable, with a 0.55 ERA.
In fact, the Giants' ace left-hander literally was unhittable Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, as Snell pitched a no-hitter to follow up his 15-strikeout performance July 27 against the Colorado Rockies.
Likewise, after Logan Webb's dominant shutout of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the Giants' rotation as a whole is looking very scary.
Together, those two sensational starts have unearthed some wild stats around San Francisco's aces but specifically Snell:
San Francisco Giants
On Saturday, Kyle Harrison will have the chance to continue this mind-blowing stretch of starts for the Giants' rotation. Meanwhile, Snell is lined up to face the Washington Nationals next Wednesday as he looks to remain on fire.
Perhaps more crazy stats will emerge over the next week.