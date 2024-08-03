Nine amazing Snell stats and facts from Giants ace's no-hitter vs. Reds

It's hard to argue against Blake Snell being the hottest pitcher on the planet right now. In five starts since he returned from the injured list on July 9, the two-time Cy Young winner has been almost unhittable, with a 0.55 ERA.

In fact, the Giants' ace left-hander literally was unhittable Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, as Snell pitched a no-hitter to follow up his 15-strikeout performance July 27 against the Colorado Rockies.

Likewise, after Logan Webb's dominant shutout of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, the Giants' rotation as a whole is looking very scary.

Together, those two sensational starts have unearthed some wild stats around San Francisco's aces but specifically Snell:

Blake Snell is the 5th reigning Cy Young winner to throw a no-hitter, joining:



2016 Jake Arrieta

2014 Clayton Kershaw

1971 Bob Gibson

1964 Sandy Koufax



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/ZRn3V7q2j4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 3, 2024

Blake Snell last 2 starts:



- July 27: 15 strikeouts vs Rockies

- Friday: No-hitter vs Reds



Snell is the 3rd pitcher since 1900 to record a 15-strikeout game and a no-hitter in consecutive starts, joining:



- 2015 Max Scherzer

- 2018 James Paxton pic.twitter.com/MDLNOgPfod — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 3, 2024

Blake Snell is the 3rd pitcher with 25+ strikeouts, 2 or fewer hits & no runs allowed in a 2-outing span (since at least 1901), joining:



2015 Max Scherzer

2001 Randy Johnson



h/t @bmags94 https://t.co/uxdKCuIXZb — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 3, 2024

Blake Snell of the @SFGiants has held hitters to a .078 batting average in 5 starts since coming off the IL.



That's the lowest batting average allowed by any MLB pitcher over any 5-start span in the modern era (min. 30 IP). pic.twitter.com/653sEzCcY6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 3, 2024

Blake Snell has done all of these things in the last month. Just an insane run:



- 5 shutout innings, 1 hit

- 7 shutout innings, 1 hit

- 6 shutout innings, 2 hits, 15 strikeouts

- No-hitter — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2024

Giants PR:



Paired with Logan Webb's complete game shutout on July 31, this marks the first time the Giants have had back-to-back complete game shutouts pitched since:



August 19-20, 2002



Jason Schmidt 8/20/02 vs. NYM

Liván Hernández 8/19/02 at FLA — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) August 3, 2024

Giants SP (Logan Webb and Blake Snell) the last 2 games:



18 IP

5 H

0 R

4 BB

17 K https://t.co/iZlM3Y4Hi8 — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) August 3, 2024

BASEBALL!



Dylan Cease’s no-hitter on July 25th: 114 pitches

Blake Snell’s no-hitter tonight against Cincinnati: 114 pitches pic.twitter.com/dBsN4Tdm0u — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2024

Blake Snell had never completed 8.0 innings in 201 career starts entering today, the longest streak to begin a pitcher's career in MLB history.



He put an end to that by throwing a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/B2qbUEdGXt — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 3, 2024

On Saturday, Kyle Harrison will have the chance to continue this mind-blowing stretch of starts for the Giants' rotation. Meanwhile, Snell is lined up to face the Washington Nationals next Wednesday as he looks to remain on fire.

Perhaps more crazy stats will emerge over the next week.

