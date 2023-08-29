Slater offers comical inside look at Giants' fantasy football league

Fantasy football is serious business, even for Major League Baseball players.



On a recent segment of "BP with Britt," NBC Sports Bay Area’s Laura Britt caught up with Giants outfielder Austin Slater, who gave a sneak peek into what the team's fantasy football league is like.



Slater revealed that baseball bats aren't the only things he likes to take big swings with.



“I’m boom or bust," Slater said. “It’s either bottom three or championship. I like to take risks, I like to gamble, but it hasn’t paid off as much as I would like.”

Slater shared with Britt that he is very keen on making trades, and often found himself striking deals with a Giants teammate who has had some notable fantasy football-related drama in the past.



“Yeah, I made a lot of trades last year, mostly with Joc [Pederson], just because its fun," Slater told Britt. "You get Joc involved, he starts sweating when you start talking deals and so he takes his shirt off. It’s a whole scene.”

While last season was a down year for Slater’s fantasy team, he shared plenty of optimism about his chances of rebounding in 2023.



“Ninth or 10th, it was a bust year," Slater said of where he fnished. "There’s always this year, that’s the beautiful thing about fantasy football. We’re going to take more risks.”



“Hopefully I don’t have to bat boy again. That’s the punishment, so I’ve had to bat boy. [Dave] Flemming has to bat boy at some point.”

No fantasy league is complete without incorporating some form of penalty for the last-place team. Based on Slater's response, the Giants' punishment of relegating the loser to bat-boy duties has proved to be a smashing success.



