Giants trade right-hander Cobb to Guardians for prospect, PTBNL

Alex Cobb was supposed to make his long-awaited debut this weekend in Cincinnati. He's headed to Ohio, but he won't be wearing orange and black.

The Giants traded Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced Tuesday afternoon after ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news.

#SFGiants roster moves:



• The Giants have traded RHP Alex Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for LHP Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 30, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Francisco acquired left-handed pitcher Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later in the deal.

Bresnahan, a 13th-round pick by the Guardians in the 2023 MLB Draft, is 19 years old and pitched in rookie ball and Single-A for the Guardians this season.

In 12 combined starts, the lefty posted a 2.70 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 18 walks in 50 innings pitched.

The Cobb move, like Monday night's Jorge Soler trade, is in part about opening up a clear shot for a younger player. The Giants want Hayden Birdsong in their rotation in the second half, and they shopped Cobb in recent days to fully open up a spot.

Barring a last-minute Blake Snell trade, which would be a surprise, Birdsong soon will return to join Logan Webb, Snell, Robbie Ray and Kyle Harrison. The rookie currently is back in the minors but is eligible to return next week, or sooner if he replaces an injured player.

Cobb ended up making 56 starts for the Giants over two seasons, posting a 3.80 ERA and making the 2023 All-Star team. He had hip surgery last offseason but has been set back this year by elbow and shoulder soreness. Cobb hoped to originally make his season debut on Wednesday, but a blister has set him back a few days.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast