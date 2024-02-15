Cobb progressing, feeling ‘great' after offseason hip surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- As Alex Cobb spoke to reporters Wednesday morning, a steady stream of young pitchers walked by and wished him a good morning. That's the work of Logan Webb, who has taken over Brandon Crawford's corner locker and is the undisputed leader of the clubhouse.

"He's trying to teach these guys common courtesy," Cobb said, smiling.

Cobb was an easy target for Webb, and not just because they've been teammates and friends for a couple of seasons. At 36, he easily is the oldest player on the roster and he's one of just two Giants with more than 10 years of service time. As he starts his 13th MLB season, Cobb has two full years on the other one, Wilmer Flores.

The "old" jokes will be inescapable, and the good-natured Cobb will make plenty himself, but the Giants are hopeful he can continue to turn back the clock when he returns to the mound. After making his first All-Star team last year, Cobb had offseason hip surgery and likely will miss the first couple months of the season.

He said Wednesday that his hip feels "great," but he knows it will be a slow rehab process this spring. Cobb is throwing three days a week right now but hasn't gotten off a mound yet. That hurdle hopefully will be cleared soon, and while Cobb doesn't want to get into firm timetables, he does have a soft target for his six weeks in Scottsdale.

"I personally would love to be close to facing a batter by the end of camp," he said. "I think that could be a loose area and just a good goal to kind of personally set, but obviously that has to be approved by a lot of different people. I would love to start thinking about facing competition by the end of camp."

Cobb is one of two key starters who will be behind at the start of the season. On Wednesday, the Giants placed Robbie Ray on the 60-day IL and it seems likely they'll do the same with Cobb at some point. For now, he said he would like to try and avoid that fate.

Cobb has been rehabbing at the organization's minor league facility in the offseason but hopes to travel with the team once the season starts, which would allow him to help what should be a very young starting rotation. He's happy, though, to leave a lot of the mentoring to Webb, who has taken over Brandon Crawford's old locker as well as his role as clubhouse DJ.

"He's going to be a really good leader for a long time," Cobb said. "I think that me and Robbie can go and focus on our rehab for the most part and know that the rotation is in good hands."

