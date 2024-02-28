Kemp shares wish that A's stay in Oakland in thank-you note to fans

Tony Kemp's heart will forever be in the Bay.

Formerly one of the Athletics' most valued veteran leaders, the 32-year-old utilityman agreed to a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds with an invite to spring training last week after spending the past four seasons of his eight-year MLB career in Oakland.

And on Tuesday night, Kemp made his love for the city known with a heartfelt goodbye letter to A's fans that called for the team to stay in the 510.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"To A's fans, I can't help but think about and feel for each and every one of you," Kemp wrote. "I think of the families whose roots have made them lifelong A's fans, hoping to pass on the tradition of taking their kids to games to cheer on the hometown team.

"My wish is that the team would stay in Oakland and give the fans what they deserve."

love for the 510🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/o6uhi2DoXi — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) February 28, 2024

The A's are in the process of relocating to Las Vegas -- a decision that was formalized during the 2023 MLB season, Kemp's last with the team. Kemp was regarded as an important veteran leader in an increasingly young A's clubhouse, and was a fan favorite thanks to his tendency to leave it all on the field.

After struggling to begin the 2023 season, Kemp finished the campaign batting .209/.303/.304 with five home runs, 27 RBI and a career-high 15 stolen bases in 124 games with Oakland. In his four seasons with the A's, Kemp slashed .240/.330/.345.

And it's clear he'll look back on his time with Oakland fondly.

“A piece of my heart will always be with you in the bay,” Kemp wrote. “From my first time playing in the Coliseum as a rookie in 2016 to calling it home these past four seasons, it has been a blessing."