Ex-A's player Piscotty to host fourth annual Country Fest for ALS

Former Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty and his dad Mike’s ALS CURE Project will host its fourth annual “Country Fest” in east Contra Costa County this September.

The two-night event will be staged at the Blackhawk Museum in Danville and Hannah Nicole Winery in Brentwood on Sept. 27 and 28.

Both evenings will feature plenty of local food and beverages along with ample helpings of country music from the likes of Canadian Country Music Awards songwriter of the year Jason Blaine, Josh Melton, Jennifer Grant and Toree McGee & the Carousel Cowboys.

Participating restaurants include East Bay favorites The Peasant and the Pear, Locanda Ravello, Norm’s Place, Isola Sicilian Osteria, Oyo, Chiantis Reserve, Blue Agave Club, Casa Mexico, Sauced and more.

Stephen, who starred for the A’s from 2018 to 2022, and his father founded the ALS CURE Project in 2019 as a tribute to his mother Gretchen Piscotty, who passed from ALS in 2018.

Since the charity’s founding, the Piscottys have raised well over $2.8 million for international ALS research.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), formerly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness, loss of limb function and eventually full paralysis. Currently, there is no known cause or cure for the disease.

Tickets to the fourth annual Country Fest can be purchased here.