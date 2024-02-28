A's to meet with group interested in buying their Coliseum stake

While it remains unclear exactly how much longer the Athletics will play at Oakland Coliseum, the organization is looking to unload its share of the complex in the meantime.

A’s brass and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group will meet next week about potentially selling the team’s 50-percent share in the Coliseum complex, the A’s confirmed to Mick Akers of Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday.

The A's purchased their stake for $85 million from Alameda County in 2019, while the city of Oakland owns the other half of the 120-acre complex which includes the Coliseum and Oakland Arena, formerly known as Oracle Arena. Per Akers, the A's turned down a previous offer from AASEG last year, and The group "would look to develop a sports, entertainment, business and educational district around the Coliseum site" should this latest effort go through.

Meanwhile, the A's also have met with city and county officials about extending their lease to play at the Coliseum, which expires after the 2024 MLB season, and Akers reported the team will look to set up another meeting soon.

While the A's have indicated their willingness to share the stadium with other local soccer teams, the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul, from 2025 to 2027 before their new Las Vegas ballpark is completed in 2028, a deal has yet to be struck.

“We have shared with the City of Oakland and Alameda County that we are open to being co-tenants of the Coliseum with the Roots and Soul in 2025,” an A's spokesperson recently told The Athletic's Sam Blum.

This development came shortly after the A's in January blocked Oakland's new minor league baseball team, the B's, short for Ballers, from playing their games at the Coliseum starting in May.

While the organization has explored options for temporary homes such as Sutter Health Park in Sacramento and Smith's Ballpark in Utah, the A's reportedly remain focused on remaining in Oakland until they move into their new stadium.

But by trying to sell their share of their longtime home, it's clear the A's have their sights set on the future.