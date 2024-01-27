Report: Ex-Giants pitcher Alex Wood agrees to A's contract

Alex Wood appears to be swapping Bay Area teams.

The Athletics reportedly are in agreement with Wood on a contract, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Saturday, citing sources.

Free-agent pitcher Alex Wood in agreement with the Oakland A’s, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 28, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Free agent LHP Alex Wood and the Athletics are reportedly in agreement on a deal. pic.twitter.com/cUd3wrWblX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 28, 2024

The deal is pending a physical, Murray added, though no contract figures or length of deal were reported.

Wood, who recently turned 33, is coming off a three-year stint with the Giants. The left-handed pitcher posted a 23-21 record in that span, along with a 4.41 ERA and 1.270 WHIP.

In 367 innings pitched, Wood allowed 355 hits, 193 runs, 40 homers, 111 walks and 357 strikeouts. In 2023, specifically, he had a 4.33 ERA and 1.433 WHIP in 12 starts and 17 relief appearances.

Wood also had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers (five years), Atlanta Braves (three years) and Cincinnati Reds (one year).

He'll enter an A's rotation that features JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, Paul Blackburn and the rising Joe Boyle, among others.