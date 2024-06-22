Miller trade offer must ‘blow A's away', MLB exec believes

With the MLB trade deadline approaching next month, Athletics closer Mason Miller continues to be the subject of rampant speculation regarding Oakland dealing the flamethrowing reliever.

While plenty of contenders surely would love to add Miller to their bullpen, it would require a significant haul for the A's to even consider moving their star closer.

MLB's Mark Feinsand spoke with an anonymous MLB executive who told him that Oakland would have to be "blown away" by any offer for Miller.

Not only is Miller performing at an elite level, but the A's 25-year-old closer also has five additional seasons of club control beyond the 2024 MLB season, further increasing his value in any potential trade discussions.

An NL executive detailed the precarious position Oakland finds itself in with Miller, not wanting to part with a foundational piece -- while also understanding his value never will be higher.

“It’s a tough one [for Oakland] since he’s only a one-plus [service time player], but he has also had injuries in the recent past,” the NL executive told Feinsand. “On one hand, if you’re ever trying to contend in the somewhat near future, he’s a guy to build around. On the other hand, his value will never be higher."

Another NL decision-maker detailed how Miller's five additional seasons of club control gives the A's tremendous leverage if they engage in any discussions about moving the flamethrowing right-hander.

“Because Miller still has five years of control remaining after 2024, Oakland has the luxury of knowing they can wait until they receive whatever offer they believe will be the best within that remaining control,” the NL decision-maker told Feinsand. “That gives them an incredible amount of leverage over any club who seeks to trade for Miller right now."

Miller logged his 14th save of the 2024 MLB season in the A's thrilling 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at The Coliseum, further beefing up an already gaudy resume that surely has caught the eye of contending teams looking to fortify their bullpens.

The 25-year-old entered Friday's game with a 2.14 ERA, racking up an eye-popping 59 strikeouts in 33.2 innings of work this season.

Oakland maintains plenty of leverage in any potential trade talks for its star closer, with a team needing to make an offer the A's brass can't refuse if there is to be any hope of prying Miller from the organization any time soon.