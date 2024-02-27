Why Kotsay compares A's prospect Spence to All-Star Blackburn

As the Athletics move through spring training in preparation for the start of the 2024 MLB season, pitcher Mitch Spence is impressing manager Mark Kotsay.

Kotsay recently explained how impressed he has been with Spence so far during spring training, noting that the young right-hander reminds him of All-Star reliever Paul Blackburn.

“He’s a kid that reminds me a little bit of like a Paul Blackburn,” Kotsay said Monday (h/t MLB.com’s Martín Gallegos). “He’s not going to overpower guys. He’s probably more location-based. He’s going to compete for a rotation spot and we’ll probably entertain looking at a long role for him if the rotation doesn’t make sense or if he doesn’t make it.”

Blackburn developed from a minor league prospect into one of Oakland’s most reliable bullpen options over the past few years, so the comparison is favorable.

Spence has shown durability during his time in the minor leagues as he led all pitchers with 163 innings pitched in 2023 as well as a great mix of pitches, something the A’s are hoping he can parlay into a consistent role coming out of the bullpen.

Spence is under some real pressure to make the A’s Opening Day roster as he was taken by Oakland in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft, meaning he must make the big league squad or else his rights revert back to the New York Yankees, who can send him back to the minor leagues if they want.

“Either I’m going to be on the big league team or I’m going to get sent back,” Spence explained. “I’m just trying to make the most of my opportunity and focus on what I can control on the mound. Whatever happens, happens. All I’m trying to do is just make their decision as tough as possible.”

Spence looked solid in his first spring training appearance vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks, striking out three batters and allowing two hits and one run over two innings of work. The highlight of the outing was undoubtedly his strikeout of All-Star outfielder Lourdes Guriel Jr. via a wicked 89-mph cutter.

Much of the conversation surrounding the A’s recently has had more to do with the team’s potential move to Las Vegas and the uncertainty surrounding where they will play after the 2024 season when their lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires, rather than on the team's on-field performance.

The A’s have lost 100-plus games in back-to-back seasons and are not projected to be in contention in the fierce American League West division.

While the team has plenty of other talented young prospects in addition to Spence, it faces an uphill battle against the likes of divisional foes such as the Texas Rangers, the defending World Series Champions, and the Houston Astros, a perennial postseason force.