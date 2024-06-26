Kotsay honored by Bochy's invite to join All-Star Game coaching staff

Mark Kotsay will need to pack his bag for Arlington, Texas, next month after Bruce Bochy invited the Athletics manager to join his American League coaching staff for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Kotsay will join his AL West counterpart for the Midsummer Classic, set for July 16 at Globe Life Field. The 48-year-old is in his third season as A's manager after a 17-year MLB career, during which he played three seasons (2001-03) under Bochy on the San Diego Padres.

Before the A's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Kotsay told reporters that Bochy asked him to be on his All-Star staff when the Texas Rangers played at Oakland Coliseum in early May.

"He told me I had to make sure I check with my wife, because he was pretty positive we probably had something planned," Kotsay said. "But nothing better than being able to be a part of his staff, and it's an honor, really, to just be invited and get to enjoy the Midsummer Classic -- something I've never done."

This marks Kotsay's first All-Star Game as a coach or player, and he will work alongside Bochy's Texas Rangers coaching staff as the AL seeks its 10th victory since 2010. Making his first appearance at the event will be even more special alongside Bochy, Kotsay said.

"You guys know how much I respect and admire him as a mentor," Kotsay continued. "I'm not sure how many more seasons Boch is going to do this, but to be able to be on his staff and watch him work, it's pretty great."

Kotsay is excited to represent Oakland in Texas, though the personal meaning behind the honor is what stands out the most for the manager.

"I'm excited about representing the A's in the dugout, but more so just -- I've been in the game for 28 years so there's not a lot of 'firsts,' and this will be a first," Kotsay concluded. "So I'm excited about that."