Canha denies staring into A's dugout after his homer in Tigers' win

Mark Canha left the Athletics on good terms after the 2021 season, but for a few moments Friday, his reaction after hitting a sixth-inning homer led some to believe he felt a certain way toward his former team.

After Canha crushed a 414-foot solo homer off A's starter JP Sears in the Tigers' 5-4 win at Comerica Park, one camera angle made it seem as if the veteran outfielder and designated hitter was staring into Oakland's dugout.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mark Canha to A's dugout on his home run. pic.twitter.com/3ypeI8wVtZ — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 5, 2024

Canha spoke to MLB Network's Jon Morosi after the game and made it clear he wasn't looking into the A's dugout.

Mark Canha on his reaction after the home run: “I didn’t look in the dugout. I looked above the dugout, just looking at the fans, trying to get people fired up. It wasn’t anything personal with me and the A’s. I want to make that clear.” @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 5, 2024

Mark Canha: “It’s one of those rare moments . . . It doesn’t happen very often, where you hit one and you know you absolutely got every bit of it. For me, it’s been awhile since I’ve hit one that good. It’s just a good feeling.” @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 5, 2024

Canha spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the A's and quickly became a fan favorite, hitting .244/.344/.431 with 89 homers and 294 RBI in 645 games. But when the A's decided to tear down the roster in 2020 and 2021, Canha wasn't re-signed.

Canha eventually signed a two-year contract with the New York Mets with an option for a third season. Just before the 2023 MLB trade deadline, however, he was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers.

In November, the Brewers traded Canha to the Tigers, where he's serving as a veteran leader on a young Detroit team that's trying to reach the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Canha got the best of his former team Friday, and he made it clear there was nothing personal about his celebration.