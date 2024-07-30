Athletics trade setup man Erceg to Royals for three prospects

The Athletics parted ways with one of their top relievers.

Oakland traded right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-handed pitchers Mason Barnett and Will Klein, along with outfielder Jared Dickey, the team announced Tuesday after ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the deal.

Erceg won't reach arbitration eligibility until 2027 and can't enter MLB free agency until 2030. He is due $750,000 and is under contractual control for five more years.

Along with A's All-Star closer Mason Miller, Erceg reportedly also drew plenty of trade interest from teams around the league before the deadline. His bullpen appearances have set up Miller for closing dominance for a majority of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old righty has a 3.68 ERA over 50 appearances through the 2024 MLB season, and he averages 98.8 mph on his fastball -- the 13th-best across the league.

With Kansas City, Erceg could have an opportunity to close as James McArthur continues to struggle.

Oakland, meanwhile, will have to find solutions elsewhere now without Erceg and while Miller recovers from a broken hand.