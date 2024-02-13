NBC Sports California names Jenny Cavnar as A's play-by-play announcer

NBC Sports California welcomed a new teammate to Athletics coverage on Tuesday.

Five-time Emmy Award winner Jenny Cavnar will be the primary play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports California's live-game coverage of the A's. The 20-year-old media veteran, who has 17 years of experience covering baseball, becomes the first female primary play-by-play voice in MLB history.

Cavnar has served as a backup play-by-play announcer, pregame and postgame host and Colorado Rockies reporter over the past 12 years. During her tenure with the Rockies, she became the first woman in 25 years to call TV play-by-play for an MLB game in 2018.

She also previously covered the San Diego Padres for nearly five years as a reporter and anchor.

“Jenny is a very talented announcer with significant experience covering baseball,” NBC Sports Bay Area and California president and general manager Matt Murphy said. “She’s been a groundbreaking professional who’s earned the admiration of fans and her peers throughout her career.

"We’re very excited for her to join our excellent team and lead our A’s coverage starting this season.”

Cavnar also does work with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, along with FS1 and PAC 12 Networks where she calls men's and women's college basketball.

“It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A’s and their rich baseball history,” said Cavnar. “Growing up the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game from a young age, along with the stories, history, and relationships the game provides.

"I’m excited to start my 18th season as a major league broadcaster with my good friend Dallas Braden and share our experiences with the loyal fans of the Athletics as we go on this ride together.”

Other teams Cavnar has covered include the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, San Diego State University athletics and an Olympics show.

Cavnar will call a majority of A’s games.