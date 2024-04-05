A's announce how they'll commemorate final season at Coliseum

A day after the Athletics announced they will temporarily relocate to Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento for the next three seasons while awaiting the construction of a proposed Las Vegas ballpark, the team released details of how they plan to celebrate their final season at the Oakland Coliseum.

Commemorating the final season at the Oakland Coliseum 🏟️



The 2024 season will be a celebration of fans, employees, and players past and present. Details: https://t.co/OAsG3jac9h pic.twitter.com/KDyrPFWh03 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 5, 2024

Throughout the final 74 games at the Coliseum, the A's will bring back former players for alumni celebration, honor fans, bring back popular ticket promotions and hand out several bobblehead giveaways.

The A's final home game of the 2024 season is on Thursday, Sept. 26, and fans arriving early for that contest will receive a "one-of-a-kind replica Coliseum stadium giveaway," though details about what that might be aren't immediately known.

The franchise's Hall of Fame Class of 2024 -- Jose Canseco, Terry Steinbach, Miguel Tejada, Dick Williams, Bill King, and Eddie Joost -- will be inducted prior to the Aug. 17 Bay Bridge Series game against the Giants.

After 57 seasons at the Coliseum, the A's are embarking on a new journey to Las Vegas via Sacramento, but before they leave, they plan to make sure they honor their rich history.