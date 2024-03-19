Ranking MLB teams by their total payrolls in 2024 season

Major League Baseball is back with teams who splashed big in the offseason looking for a return on their investments.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made waves throughout the offseason months after landing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. And that's before mentioning other expensive additions like pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

But the Dodgers managed such lucrative signings in large part due to contract deferrals, such as Ohtani deferring $680 million of his $700 million until after his deal runs out.

Other big-market teams spent considerable sums, too, like the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, who recently bolstered their pitching depth by adding recent Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

So, which MLB teams have the highest payroll and which ones have the lowest? Let's take a look, ranking style:

Who has the highest payroll in MLB for 2024?

Because of the aforementioned deferrals, the Dodgers are not among the top-five teams with the highest payroll. Here's a ranking of all 30 teams, via Spotrac, which factors in a combination of base salary, incentives and signing bonus prorations.

What is the average MLB payroll in 2024?

The league average MLB payroll in 2024 is $151,002,190, via Spotrac.

Who has the lowest MLB payroll in 2024?

The Oakland Athletics currently have the lowest payroll in MLB at $47,275,000. It's nearly $30 million less than the next lowest team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.