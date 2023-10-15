MLB fans in awe of Evan Carter's leaping catch in Rangers-Astros Game 1

The MLB postseason is largely about seizing the moments.

The Texas Rangers came through with a clutch road win vs. the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the 2023 ALCS on Sunday, and they also were on the right side of arguably the game's biggest moment.

In the bottom of the eighth with a runner on first and no outs, Astros' Alex Bregman sent a ball deep to left center field. It was just short of a home run, but it could've been a game-changer if it wasn't caught.

Evan Carter made sure that didn't happen. The 21-year-old outfielder made a sensational leaping catch to get the out, and also turned it into a double play.

Jose Altuve got caught doubling up due to touching second base twice, so Carter's play helped Texas essentially claim another inning win over Houston.

Carter also delivered one of Texas' two runs on the day -- the other being a Leody Taveras homer -- in the 2-0 shutout.

The MLB world was understandably in awe of Carter's heroics. Here are some of the best reactions:

Incredible photo of Evan Carter’s catch pic.twitter.com/lxFy5o7C0N — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 16, 2023

Should’ve put nine year old Evan Carter in right field for game 6 of the 2011 World Series — Chase Gilmer (@datboiquadzilla) October 16, 2023

Evan Carter, hard to believe he’s barely 21 years old. pic.twitter.com/Li4eM0uPwV — Texas Rangers Insider (@RangersInsiders) October 16, 2023

water covers 71% of the earth, evan carter covers the rest — tony beasley superfan (@tonysuperfan27) October 16, 2023

EVAN CARTER SIR YOU ARE NOT REAL#GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/JwlONBcPO7 — Rangers Muse (@MuseRangers) October 16, 2023

How Evan Carter felt tonight against the Houston Astros: pic.twitter.com/cIcw42px9r — Rami Hanna (@WhoElseButRami) October 16, 2023

Leody and Evan Carter tonight pic.twitter.com/RQJ9OkqenR — slightly depressed Rangers fan (@DepressedRanger) October 16, 2023

EVAN CARTER YOU ARE A SAINT — stack 🦋 (@stacilynnnn) October 16, 2023

Game 2 of the ALCS is set for Monday at 4:37 p.m. ET.