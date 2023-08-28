Mets fans boo Max Scherzer after tribute video at Citi Field

Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Max Scherzer was back in Queens on Monday for the first time since being traded to the Rangers last month.

But he didn't exactly receive a warm welcome back to New York from Mets fans.

Despite Scherzer spending just one-plus season with the club, the Mets played a tribute video for him on the Citi Field jumbotron before their game against Texas.

The camera cut to Scherzer in the Rangers' dugout after the video ended, and he was met with some boos from the crowd.

Max Scherzer receives a tribute video at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/j7EzXTbIg1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 28, 2023

Well the max Scherzer tribute video reaction went about as expected pic.twitter.com/vMjTvhml7t — anthony (@HoodieAlonso) August 28, 2023

Max Scherzer is smiling awkwardly in the dugout as the Mets show him on the big screen and fans boo him loudly — Abbey Mastracco (@AbbeyMastracco) August 28, 2023

Scherzer, 39, joined the Mets on a three-year, $130 million deal ahead of last season. He went 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA over 23 starts in 2022 to help New York end a five-year playoff drought.

The Mets entered the 2023 campaign armed with the largest payroll in MLB history as they set their sights on a World Series title. But New York waved the white flag on a disappointing season at the trade deadline, moving both Scherzer, whose ERA was at 4.01 over 19 starts, and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

After being dealt to Texas, Scherzer, who held a no-trade clause, said he initially wanted to remain in New York until learning of the club's plans to not pursue top free agents this offseason and to take a step back in 2024, with eyes on competing in 2025 and 2026.

Since joining the Rangers, Scherzer has gone 3-1 with a 2.64 ERA over five starts. He's not scheduled to pitch during the current three-game series against New York.