How Creed's music has helped take the Texas Rangers higher

Game 3 of the Rangers-Orioles ALDS may sound like a Creed concert.

Before Texas took a 2-0 series lead over top-seeded Baltimore, Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed that the club started listening to the rock band Creed pregame in order to loosen things up amid an up-and-down second half of the regular season.

That pregame ritual continued as Texas secured its first postseason berth since 2016 before sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays for the franchise's first playoff series victory since 2011.

Now, the Rangers are set to play their first home game of the 2023 playoffs, sitting just one win away from the ALCS. And Heaney is hoping to hear Creed's music, accompanied by Rangers fans singing along, at Globe Life Field this week (h/t Rangers play-by-play announcer Jared Sandler).

Andrew Heaney just shared that as the team was going through the rollercoaster of the second half, they started having fun and playing Creed before games. He said that if Creed was played at GLF on Tuesday or Wednesday and fans started belting out the song, it would fire them up! pic.twitter.com/peVBg1v2Vd — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) October 8, 2023

So any Rangers fans planning to attend Game 3 on Tuesday (or Game 4 on Wednesday if necessary) might want to brush up on Creed's discography.

Believe it or not, the Rangers aren't the first sports team to adopt Creed's music as their unofficial soundtrack.

Ex-NFL tight end Greg Olsen said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the 2015 NFC champion Carolina Panthers also listened to Creed, and lead singer Scott Stapp was even going to attend the team's afterparty had Carolina defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Olsen called it one of his "biggest regrets" and wished the Rangers better luck.

One of my biggest regrets. 2015 run the the Super Bowl, Creed was our soundtrack. Scott Stapp was going to be at our after party. Huge miss. Better luck @Rangers https://t.co/vnGX0rE0aX — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) October 9, 2023

The Rangers are surely hoping Creed's music can take them higher than just a World Series appearance.