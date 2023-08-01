Here's a list of every move made before the MLB trade deadline

Pencils down!
The 2023 MLB trade deadline came at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, as clubs are now barred from making deals for the remainder of the season.
The New York Mets, armed with the largest payroll in MLB history, waved the white flag on their 2023 campaign by making the two biggest trades. The Mets sent both of their aces to the AL West, with Max Scherzer going to the Texas Rangers and Justin Verlander being reunited with the Houston Astros.
Scherzer and Verlander weren't the only notable names to change teams, either. Lucas Giolito went to the Los Angeles Angels, Jordan Hicks joined the Toronto Blue Jays and slugger Jake Burger was added to the Miami Marlins' lineup.
There were also big-name trade candidates who stayed put. The St. Louis Cardinals held onto both Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt while the San Diego Padres did the same with Juan Soto and Josh Hader. Salvador Perez, Dylan Cease, Tim Anderson, Elias Diaz, David Bednar and Andrew McCutchen weren't moved, either.
The Detroit Tigers, meanwhile, reportedly had a deal in place to send Eduardo Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the southpaw vetoed the trade.
Now that the dust has settled following the deadline, here's a look back at every trade that was made in the week leading up to Tuesday:
- Padres acquire RHP Scott Barlow from Royals for RHP Jesus Rio and RHP Henry Williams
- Yankees acquire RHP Spencer Howard from Rangers for cash
- Marlins acquire LHP Ryan Weathers from Padres for 1B Garrett Cooper and RHP Sean Reynolds
- Red Sox acquire INF Luis Urias from Brewers for RHP Bradley Blalock
- Angels acquire RHP Dominic Leone and cash from Mets for SS Jeremiah Jackson
- Mets acquire RHP Phil Bickford and LHP Adam Kolarek from Dodgers for cash
- Dodgers acquire LHP Ryan Yarbrough from Royals for INF Devin Mann and INF Derlin Figueroa
- Phillies acquire INF Rodolfo Castro from Pirates for LHP Bailey Falter
- Marlins acquire 1B Josh Bell from Guardians for INF Jean Segura and INF Kahlil Watson
- Orioles acquire RHP Jack Flaherty from Cardinals for INF Cesar Prieto, LHP Drew Rom and RHP Zack Showalter
- Yankees acquire RHP Keynan Middleton from White Sox for RHP Juan Carela
- Diamondbacks acquire OF Tommy Pham and cash from Mets for SS Jeremy Rodriguez
- Rangers acquire C Austin Hedges from Pirates for international bonus pool money
- White Sox acquire RHP Luis Patiño from Rays for cash
- Marlins acquire 3B Jake Burger from White Sox for LHP Jake Eder
- Brewers acquire LHP Andrew Chafin from Diamondbacks
- Mariners acquire Eduard Bazardo from Orioles for Logan Rinehart
- Phillies acquire RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers for INF Hao-Yu Lee
- Astros acquire RHP Justin Verlander from Mets for OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford
- Padres acquire LHP Rich Hill and 1B Ji Man Choi from Pirates for LHP Jackson Wolf, OF Estuar Suero and 1B Alfonso Rivas
- Blue Jays acquire SS Paul DeJong and cash from Cardinals for RHP Matt Svanson
- Rockies acquire LHP Justin Bruihl from Dodgers for cash considerations
- Braves acquire LHP Brad Hand from Rockies for RHP Alec Barger
- Rays acquire RHP Adrian Sampson and RHP Manuel Rodríguez from Cubs for RHP Josh Roberson
- Royals acquire LHP Tucker Davidson from Angels for cash considerations
- Diamondbacks acquire 3B Jace Peterson from A's for RHP Chad Patrick
- Reds acquire LHP Sam Moll from A's for RHP Joe Boyle
- Cubs acquire RHP Jose Cuas from Royals for OF Nelson Velázquez
- Giants acquire OF AJ Pollock and UTIL Mark Mathias from Mariners for PTBNL
- Cubs acquire 3B Jeimer Candelario from Nationals for LHP DJ Herz and SS Kevin Made
- Brewers acquire OF Mark Canha from Mets for RHP Justin Jarvis
- Diamondbacks acquire RHP Paul Sewald from Mariners for INF Josh Rojas, OF/1B Dominic Canzone and INF Ryan Bliss
- Rays acquire RHP Aaron Civale from Guardians for 1B Kyle Manzardo
- Angels acquire 1B C.J. Cron and OF Randal Grichuk from Rockies for RHP Jake Madden and LHP Mason Albright
- Braves acquire INF Nicky Lopez from Royals for LHP Taylor Hearn
- Rangers acquire LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHP Chris Stratton from Cardinals for SS Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King
- Blue Jays acquire RHP Jordan Hicks from Cardinals for RHPs Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein
- Rangers acquire RHP Max Scherzer from Mets for INF Luisangel Acuna
- Astros acquire RHP Kendall Graveman from White Sox for C Korey Lee
- Dodgers acquire RHP Lance Lynn and RHP Joe Kelly from White Sox for RHP Nick Nastrini, RHP Jordan Leasure and OF Trayce Thompson
- Marlins acquire RHP David Roberston from Mets for INF Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez
- Brewers acquire 1B Carlos Santana from Pirates for SS Jhonny Severino
- Angels acquire RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from White Sox for LHP Ky Bush and C Edgar Quero
- Dodgers acquire SS Amed Rosario from Guardians for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cash
- Marlins acquire RHP Jorge López from Twins for RHP Dylan Floro
- Mariners acquire RHP Trent Thornton from Blue Jays for SS Mason McCoy
- Red Sox acquire RHP Mauricio Llovera from Giants for RHP Marques Johnson
- Dodgers acquire SS Kiké Hernández from Red Sox for RHP Nick Robertson and RHP Justin Hagenma