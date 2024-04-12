Here's who did — and didn't — make the cut at the Masters

The number of contenders for this year's green jacket has gotten smaller.

What began as an 89-man field in the 2024 Masters Tournament was cut down by nearly 30 golfers following Friday's second round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

There's a three-way tie atop the leaderboard involving Max Homa, 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and one-time major champ Bryson DeChambeau, all of whom sit at 6-under.

DeChambeau held a one-stroke lead for first place through one round before shooting a 1-over 73 on Friday. Homa posted a 1-under 71 and Scheffler shot an even 72 par as they moved into a tie for first.

Nicolai Højgaard dropped from third to fourth at 4-under after a 1-over second round. Cam Davis and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa are tied for fifth at 3-under.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, made history by making the Masters cut for a 24th consecutive time, breaking the tournament record he shared with Gary Player and Fred Couples. The five-time Masters winner is tied for 22nd at 1-over after shooting an even par in Round 2.

Reigning champion Jon Rahm has a good amount of ground to make up in order to secure a historic Masters repeat as he sits at 5-over. Rory McIlroy, who's trying to complete the career grand slam with a green jacket, is just ahead of Rahm at 4-over.

So, who are the golfers still in contention for a major title entering the weekend? Here's what to know:

How is the cut line determined at the Masters?

The top 50 golfers on the leaderboard plus ties advance to the final two rounds of the Masters.

What score makes the cut at the Masters?

The cut line at this year's tournament was 6-over.

How many golfers made the cut at the Masters?

That leaves 60 golfers in the field for Saturday and Sunday's action.

Did Tiger Woods make the cut?

As previously mentioned, Woods' chase for a record-tying sixth green jacket will continue into the weekend.

Who made the cut at the Masters?

Here's a look at the full remaining leaderboard entering the weekend:

T-1. Bryson DeChambeau: -6

T-1. Max Homa: -6

T-1. Scottie Scheffler: -6

4. Nicolai Højgaard: -4

T-5. Cam Davis: -3

T-5. Collin Morikawa: -3

7. Ludvig Åberg: -2

T-8. Ryan Fox: -1

T-8. Matthieu Pavon: -1

T-8. Byeong Hun An: -1

T-8. Cameron Smith: -1

T-8. Cameron Young: -1

T-8. Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T-8. Danny Willet: -1

T-15. Sepp Straka: E

T-15. Lucas Glover: E

T-15. Matt Fitzpatrick: E

T-15. Xander Schauffele: E

T-15. Adam Schenk: E

T-15. Patrick Reed: E

T-15. Kurt Kitayama: E

T-22. Eric Cole: +1

T-22. Tiger Woods: +1

T-24. Taylor Moore: +2

T-24. Harris English: +2

T-24. Patrick Cantlay: +2

T-24. Corey Conners: +2

T-24. Tyrrell Hatton: +2

T-24. Brooks Koepka: +2

T-30. Erik van Rooyen: +3

T-30. Neal Shipley (amateur): +3

T-30. Akshay Bhatia: +3

T-30. Shane Lowry: +3

T-30. Will Zalatoris: +3

T-35. Phil Mickelson: +4

T-35. Joaquin Niemann: +4

T-35. Min Woo Lee: +4

T-35. Denny McCarthy: +4

T-35. Vijay Singh: +4

T-35. Adam Hadwin: +4

T-35. Rory McIlroy: +4

T-35. Jason Day: +4

T-35. Sahith Theegala: +4

T-44. Chris Kirk: +5

T-44. Tony Finau: +5

T-44. Camilo Villegas: +5

T-44. J.T. Poston: +5

T-44. Keegan Bradley: +5

T-44. Jon Rahm: +5

T-50. Jake Knapp: +6

T-50. José María Olazábal: +6

T-50. Luke List: +6

T-50. Thorbjørn Olesen: +6

T-50. Russell Henley: +6

T-50. Rickie Fowler: +6

T-50. Hideki Matsuyama: +6

T-50. Grayson Murray: +6

T-50. Si Woo Kim: +6

T-50. Adam Scott: +6

T-50. Tom Kim: +6

Who didn't make the cut at the Masters?

Previous tournament champions Sergio Garcia (7-over), Zach Johnson (7-over), Mike Weir (7-over), Jordan Spieth (9-over), Bubba Watson (10-over), Charl Schwartzel (11-over), Fred Couples (12-over) and Dustin Johnson (13-over) all finished below the cut line.

For a full list of golfers who missed the cut, check out the Masters live leaderboard.