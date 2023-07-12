List of celebrities playing, how to watch and more to know about Century Classic golf tournament

Miles Teller, Tony Romo and Steph Curry will be competing in the 2023 American Century Championship.

The American Century Championship returns this week, and the celebrities will once again be out in full force at Lake Tahoe.

Stephen Curry, Patrick Mahomes and Miles Teller are among a long list of stars competing in the annual celebrity golf tournament.

The star-studded field also includes ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who edged out ex-MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski in a playoff last year to win the event for a third time. Will anyone be able to prevent Romo from reclaiming the title in 2023?

Before the opening tee shot of the 34th American Century Championship, here's everything you need to know about the tournament.

When is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2023?

This year's American Century Championship runs from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16.

Practice rounds take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with a long drive challenge also scheduled for Thursday. A hole-in-one contest is set for Friday.

Where is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament played?

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., is the home of the American Century Championship. It's located along the south shore of Lake Tahoe.

How does scoring work in the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament?

The American Century Championship has a 54-hole modified Stableford format. Unlike stroke play, players are awarded points based on how they perform on a hole, with the goal being to score as many points as possible.

Here's a look at how points are awarded:

10 points: Double eagle

Double eagle 8 points: Hole-in-one

Hole-in-one 6 points: Eagle

Eagle 3 points: Birdie

Birdie 1 point: Par

Par 0 points: Bogey

Bogey -2 points: Double bogey or worse

What is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament purse?

The event features a $600K purse, with $125K going to the winner and $60K going to the runner-up.

The celebrity golf event also raises money for local and national charities.

What TV channel is the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament on?

The American Century Championship will air on NBC and Peacock. Here's a full look at the broadcast schedule.

Friday, Round 1: 4-6 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. PT on Peacock

4-6 p.m. ET/1-3 p.m. PT on Peacock Saturday, Round 2: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock

2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock Sunday, Round 3: 2:30-6 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock

How to stream the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament

All of the action can be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Who is playing in the Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2023?

From current superstar athletes, Hall of Famers, actors and more, here's a look at the full American Century Championship field:

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Ray Allen, NBA Hall of Fame guard

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Canelo, world champion boxer

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor

Ronde Barber, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback

Nate Bargatze, standup comedian

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Fame forward

Brian Baumgartner, actor

Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Jay Bilas, ESPN college basketball analyst

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver

Joe Buck, ESPN announcer

Reggie Bush, ex-NFL running back

David Carr, ex-NFL quarterback

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints quarterback

Vince Carter, ex-NBA forward

Don Cheadle, actor

Roger Clemens, ex-MLB pitcher

Chace Crawford, actor

Dell Curry, ex-NBA guard

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors guard

Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard

Vinny Del Negro, ex-NBA player and coach

Jay DeMarcus, singer/musician

Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist

John Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Mardy Fish, ex-tennis player

Larry Fitzgerald, ex-NFL wide receiver

Ryan Fitzpatrick, ex-NFL quarterback

Dexter Fowler, ex-MLB outfielder

Dwight Freeney, ex-NFL defensive end

Mike Golic, ex-NFL player

Robbie Gould, NFL kicker

A.J. Hawk, ex-NFL linebacker

Andre Iguodala: NBA forward

Colin Jost, SNL cast member and writer

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Alex Killorn, Anaheim Ducks forward

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls guard

Hally Leadbetter, golf host and content creator

Jon Lester, ex-MLB pitcher

Derek Lowe, Ex-MLB pitcher

Kyle Lowry, Miami Heat guard

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback

Joe Mauer, ex-MLB catcher

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Pat McAfee, ex-NFL punter

Jim McMahon, ex-NFL quarterback

Kevin Millar, ex-MLB first baseman

The Miz, WWE superstar

Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Fame center

Mark Mulder, ex-MLB pitcher

John O'Hurley, actor

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals winger

Jake Owen, country music artist

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars center

Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach

Michael Pena, actor

Patrick Peterson, Pittsburgh Steelers CB

Dan Quayle, former U.S. Vice President

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver

Rob Riggle, actor/comedian

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback

Ray Romano, actor/comedian

Tony Romo, ex-NFL quarterback

Kyle Rudolph, NFL tight end

CC Sabathia, ex-MLB pitcher

Jason Scheff, singer and bassist

Alex Smith, ex-NFL quarterback

Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Fame running back

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings safety

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher

Annika Sörenstam, golfer

Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports broadcaster

Miles Teller, actor

Larry the Cable Guy, actor/comedian

Joe Theismann, ex-NFL quarterback

Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers wide receiver

Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker

Shane Victorino, ex-MLB outfielder

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Tim Wakefield, ex-MLB pitcher

DeMarcus Ware, NFL Hall of Fame defensive end

David Wells, ex-MLB pitcher

Jayson Werth, ex-MLB outfielder

Andrew Whitworth, ex-NFL offensive tackle

Charles Woodson, NFL Hall of Fame cornerback

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback

List of American Century Championship winners

Romo is one of four former American Century Championship winners in this year's field, along with three-time winner Mark Mulder, 2021 winner Vinny Del Negro and 2020 winner Mardy Fish.

Ex-MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden owns the most event wins with eight, most recently winning in 2009.

Here's a look back at every American Century Championship winner:

2022: Tony Romo

2021: Vinny Del Negro

2020: Mardy Fish

2019: Tony Romo

2018: Tony Romo

2017: Mark Mulder

2016: Mark Mulder

2015: Mark Mulder

2014: Mark Rypien (ex-NFL quarterback)

2013: Billy Joe Tolliver (ex-NFL quarterback)

2012: Dan Quinn (ex-NHL center)

2011: Jack Wagner (actor)

2010: Billy Joe Tolliver

2009: Rick Rhoden

2008: Rick Rhoden

2007: Chris Chandler (ex-NFL quarterback)

2006: Jack Wagner

2005: Billy Joe Tolliver

2004: Dan Quinn

2003: Rick Rhoden

2002: Dan Quinn

2001: Dan Quinn

2000: Al Del Greco (ex-NFL kicker)

1999: Rick Rhoden

1998: Mario Lemieux (NHL Hall of Fame center)

1997: Rick Rhoden

1996: Billy Joe Tolliver

1995: Rick Rhoden

1994: Dick Anderson (ex-NFL safety)

1993: Rick Rhoden

1992: Dan Quinn

1991: Rick Rhoden

1990: Mark Rypien