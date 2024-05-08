The matchup for the biggest club game of the year is set.

La Liga side Real Madrid on Wednesday punched its ticket to the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final, eliminating Bundesliga's Bayern Munich.

Madrid will meet fellow Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund in the final, with Der BVB eliminating Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

So, when is the 2024 Champions League Final? Here's everything you need to know:

Who is playing in the 2024 Champions League Final?

The 2024 Champions League Final will be contested between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

When is the 2024 Champions League Final?

The final is set for Saturday, June 1.

What time is the 2024 Champions League Final?

Kick-off time is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Champions League Final?

Wembley Stadium in London, England, is the host venue for the final.

How did Real Madrid and Dortmund reach the 2024 Champions League Final?

Madrid went undefeated in Group C that included Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin. The Spanish club then beat RB Leipzig, Manchester City (the reigning champions) and Bayern Munich to reach the final.

Dortmund topped Group F, this season's "Group of Death," that included Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle. The German club then beat PSV, Atletico Madrid and PSG, again, to reach the final.

