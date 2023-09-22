USMNT's Folarin Balogun misses two penalties in first Monaco start vs. Nice

Monaco’s US forward #29 Folarin Balogun shoots a second penalty during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and OGC Nice at the Louis II Stadium in the Principality of Monaco on September 22, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

It was far from the perfect start at AS Monaco for Folarin Balogun.

Balogun, who transferred to the French club from Arsenal this past summer in a permanent deal worth 30 million euros, got his first start on Friday vs. OGC Nice in Ligue 1 action at home.

But the 22-year-old will desperately want the next game to come around.

Balogun, who also starts for the U.S. men's national team, missed two penalties on the night, the first coming in the 12th minute. His low strike towards the left side of the box was an easy save for Poland native Marcin Bulka.

Folarin Balogun first missed penalty vs Nice pic.twitter.com/kZrXjB5xSb — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) September 22, 2023

The game remained 0-0 at halftime before Monaco received another penalty in the 55th minute. Balogun again stepped up to the spot, but he directed it in the same exact location as the first, making it another simple save from Bulka.

Folarin Balogun second missed penalty vs Nice pic.twitter.com/sVMZq5bEz3 — Every Frame (@EveryFrame3) September 22, 2023

To make matters worse, Balogun was substituted in the 67th minute and Nice scored the game winner in the 91st, courtesy of Jeremie Boga, to seize the Derby de la Côte d'Azur (French Riviera).

Nice also moved to first place in Ligue 1 with the win, bumping Monaco to second and handing Les Rouge et Blanc (the Red and Whites) their first loss of the season through six games.

Monaco should've won the game in terms of expected goals, with the team generating 1.82 to Nice's 1.08. Balogun's two missed penalties were worth 1.58 xG (0.79 each), so it'll be a night to forget for the youngster.

He'll next be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 30, when Monaco hosts a solid Marseille side.