USMNT's Sergino Dest injures knee, Copa America status doubtful

American defender Sergiño Dest injured a knee during training with PSV Eindhoven, creating doubt whether he will be able to play for the United States in the Copa América.

The 23-year-old outside back is a regular starter under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

“Sergiño Dest suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury during Saturday’s training session,” PSV said in a statement Sunday. “How long the winger will be sidelined is still being investigated. That it will be an extended period is almost certain.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV in August for a season-long loan. He has two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games.

Dest has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

USMNT soccer legend Tim Howard as he delves into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic soccer competition while addressing the challenges faced by U.S. Soccer on the Olympic stage.