England vs. Spain Euro 2024 Final preview, how to watch, more

It's difficult to pit a more blockbuster final matchup than this.

The Euro 2024 Final will soon come to a conclusion, with two powerhouses still standing for the grand prize.

Spain punched its ticket to the final first after eliminating France 2-1, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal putting himself on the global map.

La Furia Roja have been the most complete team in the tournament on all levels under manager Luis de la Fuente, with Yamal, Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz, Marc Cucurella and Rodri among their key players.

England, despite its wealth of talent, have been mostly the opposite under Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions haven't played many elite teams thus far and have relied on three straight late goals to find a way to advance. They most recently beat the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute strike.

Still, English Premier League stars Bukayo Saka, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marc Guehi and Declan Rice are among the standouts who have provided individual brilliance during their respective minutes, while Harry Kane and Phil Foden will need to supply more in a must-win game.

Here's everything to know about the England-Spain Euro final:

When is the England vs. Spain Euro final?

England and Spain will meet in the final on Sunday, July 14.

What time is the England vs. Spain Euro final?

Kickoff time is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the England vs. Spain Euro final?

Olympiastadion (Berlin), home of Bundesliga side Hertha BSC, is the venue for the game.

How to watch, stream the England vs. Spain Euro final

The game will broadcast and streamed in English on FOX.

How many Euro wins does England have?

The England men's team does not have a Euro Championship win in its history. Its best ever result came in the 2021 tournament when it finished as runner-ups behind Italy, which won via a penalty shootout.

How many Euro wins does Spain have?

Spain, on the other hand, have three Euro wins under its belt. The first came in 1964, then back-to-back wins followed in 2008 and 2012. La Furia Roja were semifinalists in 2021.