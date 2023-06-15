Chaotic USMNT-Mexico Concacaf semifinal makes Twitter erupt

Goals, red cards, multiple brawls, drinks thrown onto the field, lasers shining, discriminatory chants pausing the game -- that's just a brief summary of what transpired in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal between the U.S. men's national team and Mexico.
Ths U.S. crushed Mexico 3-0 behind a brace from Christian Pulisic and a goal off the bench from Ricardo Pepi to move on to the final on Sunday, but it was everything beyond the scoreline that drew the most attention.
Weston McKennie was debatably given a red card for violent conduct after Mexican center back Cesar Montes took out Folarin Balogun's ankles from behind that earned him a straight red.
Then Mexican defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez kicked the ball at American right back Sergino Dest with five minutes to go, prompting Dest to retaliate. Then Ozziel Arteaga hit Dest's head multiple times from behind, and both would be sent off, too.
All that came before discriminatory chants from fans of Mexico that paused the game in the 89th minute -- causing a 12-minute extra time delay -- before it resumed twice more that forced the referee to simply end the game in the 97th minute.
Here's what Twitter had to say about the drama that unfolded at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders:
The U.S. will now play Canada in the final on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Canada beat Panama 2-0 in its semifinal matchup earlier on Thursday.