Alex Morgan replaces injured Mia Fishel on USWNT's Gold Cup roster

USA’s forward #13 Alex Morgan runs during the women’s international friendly football match between the USA and South Africa at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 24, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Veteran Alex Morgan will replace Mia Fishel on the U.S. national team's roster for the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup after the Chelsea forward tore a ligament in her right knee during practice.

Fishel, who tore her ACL on Monday, was included among the 23 U.S. players for the tournament that started Tuesday. The United States was set to open group play against the Dominican Republic at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Tuesday night.

Fishel, a 22-year-old forward who plays for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, was considered one of the U.S. team's up-and-coming young players. She has played in three matches for the United States with one goal.

“I’m gutted for Mia, and I know the team and the entire staff is as well,” U.S. interim head coach Twila Kilgore said in a statement. “She’s been very effective in camp and has worked hard to make an impact. Since she’s been getting call-ups to the National Team, she’s shown a tremendous growth mindset, a desire to absorb information and has been a total team player. I know she’ll come back strong and hopefully be in the mix for the next World Cup.”

Morgan has played in 215 career games with the United States and ranks fifth on the team's career list with 121 goals. She was not included on the original Gold Cup roster because the coaching staff wanted to look at young players ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.

As a replacement player, Morgan will wear Fishel's No. 7 jersey during the Gold Cup instead of her traditional No. 13 jersey.

