How to watch USWNT in 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

The U.S. women's national team is back for the Concacaf W Gold Cup.

The 2024 tournament will see the USWNT aiming for its fourth straight victory, having lifted the trophy in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

In order for the USWNT's chances to increase, it'll need to advance past a group stage that includes the Dominican Republic, Argentina and Mexico.

Here's what to know as the USWNT competes in the 2024 Gold Cup:

When is the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup?

The competition starts on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and runs until the final on Sunday, March 10.

Who is the USWNT playing in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup?

Here are the USWNT's three group-stage opponents, along with their respective FIFA ranking as of Dec. 15, 2023:

Dominican Republic: No. 107

Argentina: No. 31

Mexico: No. 35

For comparison's sake, the U.S. is ranked No. 2, behind Spain.

What is the USWNT's schedule in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup?

Here's the group-stage schedule for the USWNT, with more on the horizon if it advances to the knockout rounds:

vs. Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10:15 p.m. ET

vs. Argentina on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10:15 p.m. ET

vs. Mexico on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET

All three games will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., home of LA Galaxy.

The tournament will also host games at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

How to watch the USWNT in the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

The broadcast partners for the tournament in the U.S. are CBS and ESPN. Paramount+ and ESPN+ will stream games, too.

Who is on the USWNT roster for the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup?

Here are the 23 players interim head coach Twila Kilgore will have for the tournament:

Goalkeepers (3):

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Jane Campbell (Houston Dash)

Defenders (8):

Alana Cook (Seattle Reign FC)

Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Emily Fox (Arsenal, England)

Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)

Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit)

Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham FC)

Midfielders (6):

Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, France)

Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC)

Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, France)

Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Forwards (6):