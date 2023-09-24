‘Absolute legend': Megan Rapinoe honored in final USWNT game

"Mo Pinoe, Mo Pay."
One simple sign perfectly encapsulated Megan Rapinoe's impact with the U.S. women's national team as she bid her farewell to the national team on Sunday in Chicago.
The USWNT played South Africa for the second time in the September international break, and after honoring Julie Ertz in her final ever game that ended in a 3-0 win last Thursday, they did the same with Rapinoe in a 2-0 win.
Trinity Rodman scored the opener in the 18th minute before Emily Sonnett added the second in the 49th off a corner delivered by Rapinoe. The team made Rapinoe do her celebration one last time in front of the home crowd.
It was a fitting ending to Rapinoe's game given her excellence on set pieces. Since earning her first cap in 2006, the 38-year-old forward ended her 17-year international run with 63 goals, two World Cups (2015, 2019), one Olympic gold medal (2012), three Concacaf W titles (2014, 2018, 2022) and several other accolades.
Chicago also honored Rapinoe with customized jerseys from all of the teams in the city with the game held at Soldier Field.
Here's how fans reacted to Rapinoe's final USWNT game:
The USWNT will next be back in action on Oct. 26 and 29 when they play Colombia twice.