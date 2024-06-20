Everything to know about the US gymnastics Olympic trials

Team USA's gymnastics roster for the 2024 Olympics is about to take form.

Dozens of American artistic gymnasts will be vying for a select number of Paris 2024 bids at the Olympic team trials in Minneapolis.

The 36-athlete field is headlined by seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, who is looking to lock down her third straight trip to the Games. Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, all of whom medaled at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will also be trying to retain their roster spots. Meanwhile, six-time world medalist Shilese Jones is among the top contenders seeking to break into the Olympic team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the men's side, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus are the returning members from the 2020 Olympic squad who will compete in the trials. Those aiming to break into the team include Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Fred Richard and Khoi Young, all of whom combined with Moldauer to claim team bronze at the 2023 world championships. The bronze marked the American men's first team medal at an Olympics or Worlds since 2014.

From the event schedule to how to watch and much more, here's everything you need to know about the gymnastics team trials:

When are the US gymnastics Olympic trials?

The gymnastics trials are scheduled for Thursday, June 27, to Sunday, June 30.

Where are the US gymnastics Olympic trials?

Target Center, home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, in Minneapolis, is the site of the gymnastics trials.

What TV channel are the US gymnastics Olympic trials on?

The gymnastics trials will air across NBC and USA Network.

How to stream the US gymnastics Olympic trials live online

The action will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC/NBC Sports apps.

Brody Malone has been through a lot in his gymnastics career. He knows it has taken him from the loss of his mother at age 12, to the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

What is the US gymnastics Olympic trials schedule?

Here's a full look at the event schedule:

Thursday

Men Day 1, 6:30 p.m. ET — USA Network, Peacock

Friday

Women Day 1, 8 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Saturday

Men Day 2, 3 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Sunday

Women Day 2, 8:30 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

How many gymnasts make Team USA's roster for 2024 Paris Olympics?

A total of 10 athletes — five women and five men — will make Team USA's Olympic roster.

How is Team USA's Olympic gymnastics roster determined?

The top all-around male and female scorers at the trials will automatically qualify for the Olympic team. The remaining roster spots are then awarded via the Athlete Selection Committee.

Simone Biles gave a candid interview to Alex Cooper on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, revealing more about how the USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal led to her developing the “twisties” during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Who is competing in the US gymnastics Olympic team trials?

These are 16 female gymnasts and 20 male gymnasts set to compete in the team trials:

Women

Simone Biles

Skye Blakely

Jade Carey

Dulcy Caylor

Jordan Chiles

Kayla DiCello

Shilese Jones

Suni Lee

Kaliya Lincoln

Eveylynn Lowe

Zoey Molomo

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson

Simone Rose

Tiana Sumanasekera

Leanne Wong

Men

Fuzzy Benas

Jeremy Bischoff

Cameron Bock

Tate Costa

Alex Diab

Asher Hong

Patrick Hoopes

Paul Juda

Josh Karnes

Brody Malone

Kiran Mandava

Yul Moldauer

Stephen Nedoroscik

Curran Phillips

Frederick Richard

Kai Uemura

Colt Walker

Donnell Whittenburg

Shane Wiskus

Khoi Young

Jordan Chiles is looking to make her second straight trip to the Olympics. That takes a lot of planning, but not as much as planning her trip down the aisle.